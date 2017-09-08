The 10 Best Beach Towns to Visit This Fall (Military Lodging Options Nearby!)
If you didn’t get around to planning the beach vacation of your dreams this summer, don’t panic! These 10 charming beach towns are just as beautiful in the fall too, not to mention way more affordable after the vacation crowds clear out after Labor Day.
Click on the link below to check out the suggestions and be sure to see any Military Lodging we found nearby to make it even more affordable!
Source: The 10 Best Beach Towns to Visit This Fall
Military Lodging Nearby (within approximately 40 miles):
1. Carmel, California: Monterey Naval Postgraduate School NGIS and Navy Lodge; Presidio of Monterey IHG Army Hotels and Eisenhower House
2. Kennebunkport, Maine: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard NGIS – New Hampshire
3. Gulf Shores, Alabama: Blue Angel Recreation Area – Florida; Pensacola Naval Air Station NGIS, Navy Lodge and Oak Grove Cottages – Florida
4. Traverse City, Michigan: Point Betsie Recreation Cottage (on Lake Michigan!)
5. Nantucket, Massachusetts: Nantucket Vacation House
6. Cannon Beach, Oregon: Camp Rilea AFTC Billeting and Cabins
7. Clearwater, Florida: MacDill Air Force Base Inn
8. Montauk, New York: Navy Lodge Staten Island (126 miles is the best we can do!) and New London Sub Base lodging (60 miles via the Cross Sound Ferry)
9. Newport, Rhode Island: Newport Naval Station NGIS and Navy Lodge and the Newport Chalet
10. Jekyll Island, Georgia: Kings Bay Naval Sub Base NGIS, Navy Lodge and Eagle Hammock Cabins
