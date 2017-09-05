By 2025, the U.S. Navy will add 20 more warships and 15,000 sailors — plus their families — to a San Diego region already reeling from high home prices and rents, forcing the community to work together to find solutions, the “Navy Mayor” said Wednesday.

Source: Navy Mayor: 15,000 sailors and families coming to San Diego, housing crunch looms