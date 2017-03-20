50 Best Places to Travel in 2017

Whether looking to travel stateside or abroad, Travel + Leisure (http://www.travelandleisure.com) offers up 50 great destinations with a variety of locations and costs. Check out the article to find your next destination this year!

The 50 destinations that made our list this year include one of France’s lesser-known wine regions, America’s next big dining spot, and a buzzy Greek island. How many of these places will you visit in 2017?