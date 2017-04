Looking for a more accommodating way to camp? Try the Qube! But wait, you say, “What is a Qube?” Qube is a modular tent which is designed to be pitched and packed away in just a few minutes. It is 7-foot high and comes with a solar panel and battery pack to charge your devices. Happy camping!

