AC Hotel Chicago Downtown Thanks Heroes Including First Responders and Military with Special Discounted Rates
The Marriott AC Hotel Chicago Downtown, owned and managed by Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, is thanking everyday heroes with special discounted rates.
The AC Hotel Chicago Downtown, one of Chicago’s newest lifestyle hotels located steps away from the Magnificent Mile, is offering police, firefighters, paramedics and active and retired military 30 percent off the best available rates, beginning at only $89, to thank them for their invaluable service to the community.
Source: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105006092/en/AC-Hotel-Chicago-Downtown-Heroes-Including-Responders