Air Force Announces Enlisted Professional Military Education Redesign
Air Force officials announced major changes to the enlisted professional military education program via an initiative called Enlisted Professional Military Education for the 21st Century, or “EPME 21.” Click on the link below to learn more and to watch the video!
