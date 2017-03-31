American Airlines Brings Back Free Food

American Airlines recently announced that they will once again be offering complimentary food on select transcontinental flights. According to industry analysts, complimentary airline food is making a comeback. American Airlines will offer breakfasts and boxed lunches, and will be available beginning May 1 between Los Angeles and New York City and San Francisco and New York City. It may be a small step, but it’s a start, right? Please click link below for more. The move follows Delta’s offering of free food.

Source: @AmericanAir is bringing back free food







