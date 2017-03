When a base is closed, active-duty members are moved to another installation. Retired military members are not so lucky and may face a reduction in readily available resources such as the Commissary, Exchange, etc. Retired members often choose a retirement location based on the availability of those resources, so the start of a new round of BRAC closures is of vital interest to them. Please see link below for more information.

