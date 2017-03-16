Army Astronaut to Co-Pilot Russian Spacecraft for Space Station Mission | Article | The United States Army
When retired Col. Mark Vande Hei blast offs into space later this year for a five-month mission aboard the International Space Station, he said he’ll be proud to play a part in helping advance the human race. But what he really can’t wait for, he said, is the stellar view from 200 miles above Earth, of which the space station orbits around every 90 minutes. More at link below:
Source: Army astronaut to co-pilot Russian spacecraft for space station mission | Article | The United States Army