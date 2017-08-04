The Best Travel Watches

Tissot introduced the Navigator in 1953, as the Jet Age was taking shape. The ability to track local time and 23 other time zones simultaneously made it the ultimate traveler’s watch. Almost a dead ringer for its forebear, the new Heritage Navigator has been updated with a larger, more modern face (43mm) and a tougher sapphire crystal. Its international functionality remains unchanged, and the watch will always be more stylish than a smartphone. Click on the link below to learn more!