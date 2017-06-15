Bethel Recreation Area Add Your Review Toggle Directions Camping InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
One thought on “Bethel Recreation Area”
Has many RV parking spots shaded by mature trees and lots of picnic tables and overhead shelters for gatherings. Paddle boats and canoes are available for rental. We live in the area and like to get out there once in awhile just for a nice day of relaxation outdoors. We especially enjoy the paddle boats – the lake is a decent size and you can easily spend 3-4 hours exploring it. Although I’ve never camped there, I recommend it!