Camping Information
- Reservation/Contact Number Info: Reservations, C-1-877-NAVY-BED. Park Office, C-360-257-2649, DSN-312-820-2649. Park Fax, C-360-257-6029, DSN-312-820-6029.
- Recreation Security: C-360-257-3893.
- RV Website: http://get.dodlodging.net/propertys/Cliffside-RV-Park
- Other Info Website: http://cliffside.navylifepnw.com/programs/607cfed4-a4c8-4b2e-ae08-c746327cb01a
- GPS Coordinates: 48°20’230”N/122°41’227”W
- Reservations: Reservations accepted by telephone or online. Customer Service Cabin hours 1000-1800 daily. Reservations must be cancelled 14 days prior to arrival date to avoid one-day charge. Two vehicles with maximum 6 people. Maximum stay 30 days. Patrons must vacate for 14 days prior to returning. Check-in 1400 hours, check-out 1200 hours.
- Season of Operation: Year-round.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret and DoD-Civ.
- Camper/Trailer Spaces: RV Spaces (56): Back-in, max length 40', E(110V/30A/50A)/W/S, picnic table, BBQ grill. Peak Rates June 1-Sept 30: $30 daily, $750 monthly. Off Peak Rates Oct 1-May 31: $25 daily, $600 monthly. Camping Trailer: 19’ on-site. Rates: $65 daily.
- Tent Spaces: Sites (10): Picnic table, fire pit w/grated cook surface, limited BBQ grills available. Rates: $15 daily.
- Yurt, A Frame, Cabin, Apt, Spaces: Yurts (6): Furnished 16’ diameter, wooden floor, beds, futon, tables, chairs, etc, small electrical heater. No linens. Peak Rates June 1-Sept 30: $30 daily, $750 monthly. Off Peak Rates Oct 1-May 31: $25 daily, $600 monthly.
- Support Facilities: BBQ Grills, Laundry (coin operated), Outdoor Gear Rental, Pavilions, Restrooms, Showers. Free Wi-Fi.
- RV Storage: Available through RV Park Office.
- Activities: Whidbey Fitness Center (nearby), paintball events, snow busses to nearby ski sites (Jan-Mar), Toddler Time activities, bowling (nearby), running and various other outdoor opportunities too numerous to mention.
- Credit Cards: American Express, Cash, Discover, MasterCard and Visa.
- Restrictions: Eligible personnel may sponsor up to two (2) guest spaces for RV's, campsites and/or yurts on a space available basis. Reservations must be cancelled 14 days prior to arrival date to avoid one-day charge. Two vehicles/6 people/2 pets allowed per site. Maximum stay length is 30 days, at which point you must vacate for 14 days befor returning for andother 30 day stay.Pets allowed in yurts and trailers (additional charge applies), service animals only allowed in other facilities. No cooking in yurts. Firearms not authorized.
- RV Driving Directions/Location: On Base. From the Charles Porter Gate: Turn left onto Midway Street and continue to second stop sign. Turn right onto Saratoga Street. Turn left onto Intruder Street, which is a paved road leading into Cliffside Park. All RVs must enter through the Charles Porter Gate (right at first stoplight on Ault Field road after leaving Hwy 20).
- Area Description: Nestled along the shoreline of Whidbey Island, Cliffside overlooks the Strait of Juan de Fuca, Vancouver Island, the San Juan Islands and the Olympic Peninsula. With its awe-inspiring location, Cliffside offers the ambiance of shoreline living, an open window on an ever-changing marine environment and unparalleled sunsets.
- RV Campground Physical Address: Cliffside RV Park, 3675 W Lexington, Bldg 2556, Oak Harbor, WA 98278 *Ault Field Location.
One thought on “Cliffside RV Park”
We stayed at Cliffside in 2015 and have reservations for August. Loved the RV sites and the whale and bald eagle viewings were great. Beautiful area and the campground personnel were outstanding!!! Five stars plus!!!