Camping Information
- Reservation/Contact Number Info: C-1-877-NAVY-BED, C-360-276-4414.
- Recreation Security: Emergencies dial 911.
- RV Website: http://get.dodlodging.net/propertys/Pacific-Beach--Recreation-Center
- Other Info Website: http://www.navylifepnw.com/programs/c73f010c-1449-4c38-844f-57bb73ccfe3e
- RV Email Address: pacbeach@navylifepnw.com
- GPS Coordinates: 47°6’49”N/124°10’34”W
- Reservations: Reservations accepted one year in advance for AD; 6 months for all others. Reservations require advance deposit equal to the first night's stay. Payment due upon arrival for entire stay. Cottages require a 2-night minimum stay. Holiday reservations may require 4-night minimum. No refund for early departure. Summer Season Offfice hours 0730-2000 Sat-Thur, 0730-2200 Fri. Winter hours 0730-1800 Sun-Thur, 0730-2200 Fri, 0730-2000 Sat. Cottage and Guest Suites: Check-in 1500 hours, check-out 1100 hours. RV Park and Campsites: Please call for late arrivals; Check-in 1300 hours, check-out 1100 hours.
- Season of Operation: Year-round.
- Eligibility: AD, Res, Ret, DoD-Civ (AD/Ret), 100% DAV and Federal Emp.
- Camper/Trailer Spaces: Hardstand (43), E(220V/30A)/W, CATV hookups, picnic table. Summer Rates: $18 daily, $100 weekly for AD; $20 daily, $120 weekly for Ret; $25 daily, $140 for DoD-Civ. Winter Rates: $12 daily for AD, $15 daily for Ret, $20 daily for DoD-Civ.
- Tent Spaces: Tent Sites (19): Gravel, fire ring, showers, restrooms. Summer Rates: $10 daily for AD, $12 daily for Ret. Group Camp (20): fire ring, showers, restrooms. Summer Rates: $50 daily for AD, $55 daily for Ret.
- Yurt, A Frame, Cabin, Apt, Spaces: Cottages: Five-bedroom, sleeps 8-10. Summer Rates: $145-$185 daily for AD, $160-$200 for Ret. Four-bedroom (6), sleeps 6-8. Summer Rates: $125-$160 daily for AD, $140-$175 daily for Ret. Three-bedroom (24), sleeps 4-6. Summer Rates: $150 daily for AD, $165 daily for Ret. All units feature kitchen basic cooking and eating utensils, TV/DVD/VCR. Linens provided. Many have ocean views. Hotel Rooms: Standard rooms with one queen bed. Summer Rates: $50 daily for AD, $55 daily for Ret. Double rooms with one queen bed, one twin. Summer Rates: $55 daily for AD, $60 daily for Ret. Family Units: (4), two queen beds. Summer Rates: $70 daily for AD, $75 daily for Ret. All guest rooms feature TV/DVD/VCR, small microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker and hair dryer. Daily housekeeping. King Suites: (6), private wing, gas fireplace, seating area. Pets allowed. Summer Rates: $90 daily for AD, $95 daily for Ret. Jacuzzi® Suites: (4), sleeps 2-4, third floor, king bed, sofa sleeper, two person Jacuzzi®. Summer Rates: $95 daily for AD, $100 daily for Ret. All guest suites feature TV/DVD/VCR, small microwave, refrigerator, coffee maker and hair dryer. Daily housekeeping.
- Support Facilities: Bathhouse, Bowling, CATV, Chapel, Convenience Store, Conference Facility, Fitness Center, Gameroom, Hot Tub/Sauna, Ice, Laundry, Lounge, Meeting Rooms, Pay Phones, Picnic Grounds, Restaurant, Restrooms, Sewage Dump, Showers, Trails. Most restrooms and buildings are handicap accessible.
- Activities: Basketball, Beachcombing, Bike Rentals, Clamming, Crabbing, Dancing, Fishing, Golf, Group Activities, Hiking, Hunting, Tennis, Weekly Events. All available at Resort.
- Credit Cards: Diners Club, Discover, MasterCard and Visa.
- Restrictions: No pets allowed in hotel except for King Suites. Maximum two pets per cottage. Pet fees may apply. Owner must follow leash laws and clean up after pet. No open fires except in pit area, grills and camp stove; must not be left unattended at any time. Quiet hours 2200-0700 hours. No fireworks or other firearms are allowed.
- RV Driving Directions/Location: Off Base. From I-5 at Olympia: Take exit 104/Aberdeen/Port Angeles to west on Hwy 101. Hwy 101 becomes WA-8, and then US-12. Take US-12 through Aberdeen to Hoquiam. Follow US-101 north approximately four miles to sign indicating Ocean Beaches, turn left and continue on Ocean Beach Road through Copalis Crossing, Carlisle and Aloha to Pacific Beach. Follow Main Street to entrance to Pacific Beach Resort and Conference Center. Watch for signs to office.
- Area Description: Situated on Olympic Peninsula, overlooking Pacific Ocean. A great starting point for exploring the Peninsula with its spectacular rain forest, Quinault Indian Reservation, Olympic National Park and Ocean Shores area. It also offers steel-head and salmon fishing. Full range of support facilities available at Fort Lewis.
- RV Campground Physical Address: 108 First St N, Pacific Beach, WA 98571.
One thought on “Pacific Beach Resort RV Park and Campground”
We love this place, in spite of its ungainliness! The location is superb, on a bluff, overlooking the Pacific, in an area that is not overrun with tourists. It is enjoyable any time of the year. There are several parts to the resort, some outstanding and others mediocre at best. The “cottages” for rent (former housing) are a great value, and well maintained, except for the vertical blinds that seem to universally fall off the windows. Kitchens are well equipped, and modern enough. Lots of space to spread out and enjoy. Unfortunately the housing is situated in a way that only a few units are near and have a view of the water, but that’s about the worst of it.
The hotel units are pretty variable, but the last time we used them a few years ago they were badly outdated, awkwardly furnished, but OK. They also fail to take care of the stupendous view because they are basically situated at right angles to the beach. The “suites” at the hotel allow pets, but are pretty much two-room BOQs, with a view of the parking lot (ugh!).
The campground units are great, with the best, of course, being in the front row looking out over the ocean.
The restaurant leaves a lot to be desired– it reminds me of a local Elks club room, again no view in spite of the location, and the food is just marginal. One time when we ordered “surf and turf” we got a small piece of beef of some kind and — shrimp! The bar is fine (hard not to like most bars– they always seem to manage to have a decent ambience).
The hot/tub/spa is a very large affair in a claustrophobic inducing enclosed room off of the gym area; doesn’t have much going for it except the welcoming heat after a day on the beach if it’s blustery and cold out there. We haven’t checked out the rest of the gym, but have used the showers, and they are fine.
Staff are friendly, there is a small gift shop, DVDs to borrow, and (on occasion) bikes to rent for the day. All in all, if you are looking for a good place to relax at the coast, this is great, but “resort” is a bit much to credit it for.