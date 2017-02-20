Skip to content
Camping Information
- Reservation/Contact Number Info: C-414-747-7185/7100.
- Recreation Security: Emergencies call 911.
- RV Website: http://rentals.vacationrentaldesk.com/USCGLighthouses/homepage.html
- RV Email Address: None.
- GPS Coordinates: 44°8’47”N/87°33’50”W (Check-in).
- Reservations: Required. Online only. Reservations can be made up to 120 calendar days in advance for AD; 60 calendar days in advance for CG Reservists, Retirees with military pay; 30 calendar days in advance for all other Reservists; 15 calendar days in advance for CG Auxiliary. Full payment required seven working days prior to check in. Cancellations must be made seven working days prior to check in to avoid having to pay full amount. Office hours 0730-1100 and 1245-1500 Mon-Fri. Check-in between 1300 and 2100 hours, at Coast Guard Station, 13 East Street, Two Rivers, WI to get keys; Check-in 1300-2100 hours, check-out 1200 hours on last day.
- Season of Operation: Year-round.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret and CG Auxiliary.
- Yurt, A Frame, Cabin, Apt, Spaces: Townhouse Units (3), Flat-like units with common door. One large four bedroom unit, two two-bedroom units, furnished, one private bath, one half-bath, kitchen, stove, microwave, pots/pans, dishes, TV/VCR, DVD, W/D. Bed linens are not provided. Rates: $70 daily; 4BR unit $80 daily. Note: Both units may not be rented simultaneously by the same person. Maximum of eight people per unit; strictly enforced.
- Support Facilities: Beach, Grills, Picnic Area, Telephones. Nearby park and commercial facilities offer: Camping, Chapel, Golf, Grocery, Laundry, Marina, Rec Center, Tours, Trails.
- RV Storage: None.
- Activities: Nearby: Cross Country/Snow Skiing, Fishing, Golfing, Hiking, Hunting, Swimming.
- Restrictions: Pets allowed on leash; owner responsible for any damages, must clean up after pet daily. Use and possession of firearms must be in accordance with Federal, State, and Local laws. No smoking in house. Two-night to one-week limit. Military member/spouse must be present during the entire reservation. Reservations not transferable, must be cancelled if unable to use. Cabin must be fully cleaned prior to departure.
- RV Driving Directions/Location: Off Base. Heading North on I-43: Take exit 42/10 north. Proceed 7 miles and turn right on 17th Street. Cross over draw bridge and turn right on East Street for 4 blocks to CG Station Two Rivers to pick-up keys. From CG Station proceed on East Street to 22nd Street, turn right onto Hwy 42 for 4 blocks. Go straight onto County Road "O." Proceed 4 miles to Point Beach State Park entrance. If a Park Ranger is there, indicate that destination is the CG lighthouse parking lot.
- Area Description: Historical 115-year-old lighthouse overlooking Lake Michigan. Cottage is situated within 2800-acre Point Beach State Park. Twin cities of Two Rivers/Manitowoc are rich in festivals, fishing derbies and maritime events. Charter boats provide offshore fishing for lake trout and salmon. Limited support facilities at Two Rivers CG Station.
- RV Campground Physical Address: Rawley Point Cottage, CG Sector Lake Michigan Morale Fund, 2420 South Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53207-1997.
One thought on “Rawley Point Cottage”
We spent three nights at Rawley Point in the fall of 2016 as part of a four week trip in the upper Midwest. We had a wonderful time on this journey, but our stay at this cottage was the most memorable for several reasons. The location is excellent and we were able to explore nearby Door County for fun, food, and fine shopping. Our room in the cottage was very spacious with a large kitchen and sitting room. The shore of Lake Michigan was a short walk out of the back door of the cottage, and we spent several mornings taking in the glorious views of the sunrise over the lake. We posted and article on our website and other information about our stay can be found on our website: http://www.easingalong.com/