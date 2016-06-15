Skip to content
Camping Information
- Reservation/Contact Number Info: C-562-626-7106/6006, DSN-312-873-7106. Fax C-562-626-7893, DSN-312-873-7893.
- Recreation Security: C-562-626-7229, DSN-312-873-7229.
- RV Website: http://navylifesw.com/sealbeach/recreation/recreationallodging/
- RV Email Address: seabreezervresort@outlook.com
- GPS Coordinates: 33°45'04.0"N 118°04'58.4"W
- Reservations: Recommended. Reservations accepted up to 12 weeks in advance for AD; 10 weeks in advance for Res/Ret/100% DAV; 8 weeks in advance for DoD-Civ. Authorized patrons may sponsor up to one guest RV, however sponsors are required to make guest’s reservation, register their guest to come onboard station and remain on premises in their own RV during the guest’s stay. Cancellations made within 48 hours will be charged one night stay. Early departure requires 48 hour notice for refund. Check in at Registration Office, Bldg 35, Mon-Fri 0900-1600, closed for lunch 1230-1300. Camp host available after normal business hours. Check-in at 1300 hours, check-out 1100 hours.
- Season of Operation: Year-round.
- Eligibility: AD, NG, Res, Ret, DoD-Civ, Dep and 100% DAV.
- Camper/Trailer Spaces: RV Sites: Hardstand (85), E(110/220V/30/50A)/S/W, DirectTV, picnic table, free Wi-Fi and laundry. Rates: $30 daily AD, Res, Ret, 100% DAV (4 person max); $34 daily DoD (3 person max); $37 daily Guests (2 person max).
- Support Facilities: State of the art Bathroom and Shower Complex, Beach, Cabana, Cafeteria, Exchange, Fishing Pier, Fitness Center, Golf, Grills, Horseshoe Pit, Ice, Laundry/free, Picnic Area, Playground, Rec Center, Rec Equipment, Restrooms, RV/Car Wash, RV Storage, Sewage Dump, Snack Bar, Sports Fields, Tennis Courts, Trails.
- RV Storage: Can accommodate vehicles up to 50’. No time limit. C-562-626-7106, DSN-312-873-7106 for more information.
- Activities: Basketball, Golf, Horseshoes, Softball, Running Trail, Volleyball.
- Credit Cards: MasterCard and Visa.
- Restrictions: Pets allowed on leash. No firearms. No feeding of animals from nearby wildlife refuge. Guests must be escorted by authorized patron if the guest travels outside the RV grounds on station.
- RV Driving Directions/Location: On Base: From the Forrestal Ave Main Gate: Entrance to campground is straight through the Main Gate, approximately 500 yards to Chapel Drive, on the left. Please note: Large Class A RVs must call Security at 562-626-7229 before entering base for specific instructions.
- Area Description: Flat terrain with vegetation between RV stalls. Beautiful view of mountains in the distance, several sporting activities at the site. Numerous attractions are located nearby, including Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Long Beach Aquarium, The Queen Mary and more.
- RV Campground Physical Address: 800 Seal Beach Blvd, Bldg 35, Seal Beach, CA 90740-5000.
|Customer Service
|Facilities
|Cleanliness
|Value
|Location
|Summary
One thought on “Seabreeze RV Resort”
This RV Campground was one of the best RV campgrounds I’ve ever stayed in!! It’s clean, quiet and close to many of the Southern California tourist sites. campsites are all cement & level with easy access. I raised my family in this area and never new this campground existed. I needed a place to stay while attending my 50th high school reunion and to visit family in the area. You have to keep track of what times the two gates are open or closed, when returning, but that relatively easy.
If ever I’m RVing in Southern California, this will be my first campground of choice!! LOVE THIS PLACE!!