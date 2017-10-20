RV Travel Camp Add Your Review Toggle Directions Camping InformationWant Full Access? With over 700 worldwide military locations filled with secure, money saving options. Space-A Air Flights - hundreds of thousands of available worldwide seats Military RV Camping - thousands of camping spots & cabins worldwide Military Lodging - thousands of accommodations worldwide Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.
One thought on “RV Travel Camp”
We camped at this facility in April of 2017 and had a wonderful time. The view of the Organ Mountains from the RV sites is stunning. The facility is clean and well maintained and the showers were clean as well. The campsites are located on the edge of the main military base and convenient to all on-base facilities. White Sands National Monument is a short drive from the campsite and well worth the trip. At $10.00 per night, it is a tremendous value and, although the facility is in a somewhat remote location, it is highly recommended.