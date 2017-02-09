Coastie for a Day, Hero Forever

MOBILE, Ala. – Crewmembers from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile assist the Make-A-Wish Foundation in making a young man’s dream of becoming a Coast Guard rescue swimmer come true, Nov. 7, 2011. Luke Wiedeman participated in rescue swimmer training, navigated high-tech flight simulators and participated in a search and rescue demonstration where he was lowered from a Coast Guard helicopter for the mock rescue of two rescue swimmers. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Lehmann.