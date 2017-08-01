CORRECTION: Rota NAS and Sigonella NAS NGIS Rates DID NOT Decrease

PLEASE NOTE THE CORRECTION BELOW REGARDING THE NGIS RATE REDUCTION POSTED JULY 31, 2017

We apologize for any confusion regarding the notice posted on July 31, 2017 that the rates for NGIS lodging locations at both Rota NAS and Sigonella NAS had recently been reduced for Standard Suite rooms. That information was incorrect.

The rates that we had listed on our website prior to the announcement yesterday were listed correctly: Standard Rooms at both locations are $60 nightly; Standard Suites are $84 nightly. We have corrected the website listings for these NGIS locations to again reflect the correct pricing.

Our goal is to provide you the most current and accurate information that we can, and again, we apologize for the error.









This article is shared with you by Militaryliving.com, your premier source for temporary Military Lodging, Military Space-A Travel, Military RV Camping and Military Travel information.