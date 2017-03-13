Deal Alert: US to India From $541 Round-Trip

A great deal on flights to India — from just $541 round-trip from a bunch of US cities.

Airline: Jet Airways and Virgin Atlantic

Routes: ATL/BOS/EWR/JFK/IAD/MIA/SEA/SFO to BOM/DEL

Cost: $541+ round-trip in economy

Dates: March – June

Booking Link: Orbitz or Expedia

Pay With: The Platinum Card from American Express (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Premier Rewards Gold Card from American Express, Citi Prestige (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred (2x on travel)

Here are a few examples of what you can book:

Washington D.C. (IAD) to Mumbai (BOM) for $541 round-trip in May via Expedia:

