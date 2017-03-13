Deal Alert: US to India From $541 Round-Trip
A great deal on flights to India — from just $541 round-trip from a bunch of US cities.
Airline: Jet Airways and Virgin Atlantic
Routes: ATL/BOS/EWR/JFK/IAD/MIA/SEA/SFO to BOM/DEL
Cost: $541+ round-trip in economy
Dates: March – June
Booking Link: Orbitz or Expedia
Pay With: The Platinum Card from American Express (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, Premier Rewards Gold Card from American Express, Citi Prestige (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Washington D.C. (IAD) to Mumbai (BOM) for $541 round-trip in May via Expedia: