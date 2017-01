We will never sell or rent your email address, and no spam will ever be sent.

Defense officials have given the green light to allow all honorably discharged veterans to shop at online military exchange websites, under a new benefit targeted for Veterans Day – barring any objections from Congress.

Don’t Miss Our Breaking News & Notes of Interest!

Just Scroll Down Below the Map On Our Home Page to See Our Latest Articles. (To stop seeing this notice, please click on the "X" in the upper right corner of this box.)