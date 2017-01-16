Discounted Lift Tickets For Military

Big Bear Mountain Resort welcomes active duty military and their families with 25% off lift tickets throughout the season. Just present an active military ID at the ticket window, Service members will receive 25% off Lift Tickets.

Offer may not be combined with other promotions/discounts. Dependents must show ID to receive discount. Military discount lift tickets can also be purchased in advance through participating MWR/ITT offices. Advanced purchase military rates are not available at the ticket window. For a list of bases that offer lift ticket discounts, contact the Military Ticket Office at 619.767.6000.

Source: https://www.bigbearmountainresort.com/Winter/plan-a-trip/plan-a-trip/deals-and-discounts