DVIDS – News – Offutt Honors Retiring Military Working Dogs

January 18, 2017
A hush fell over the guard mount room of the 55th Security Forces Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., June 28. Rows of Team Offutt members rose respectfully to await the official party.

It was retirement season, but this was no normal retirement – while there would be awards given, cake eaten and speeches made, the focus was on two German Shepherds who trotted in, one after another, held loosely on leashes by handlers. Please see link below for full story.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Ball, 39th Maintenance Squadron, hugs Max, a retired military working dog, prior to the dog’s retirement ceremony March 23, 2012 in the 39th Security Forces Squadron guardmount room. Max retired because of deteriorating health conditions caused by age. Max moved in with his adopted owners, the Ball family, a few weeks ago while the squadron planned his formal retirement. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Linzi Joseph

