DVIDS – News – Offutt Honors Retiring Military Working Dogs

A hush fell over the guard mount room of the 55th Security Forces Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., June 28. Rows of Team Offutt members rose respectfully to await the official party.

It was retirement season, but this was no normal retirement – while there would be awards given, cake eaten and speeches made, the focus was on two German Shepherds who trotted in, one after another, held loosely on leashes by handlers. Please see link below for full story.