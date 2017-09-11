Featured Lodging of the Week: Brainard Hall Army Lodging – Ansbach Community, Germany

Located on B14 between Ansbach and Katterbach in the northern section of Bavaria, Brainard Hall is conveniently located approximately 25 miles southwest of Neuremburg and 90 miles north of Munich. Internationally famous for its yearly “Bach Week Ansbach,” this Franconian capital also offers many gourmet specialties and a wide variety of attractions!

Featuring 19 family suites and six extended stay rooms, eligible patrons will enjoy comfortable lodging complete with an expanded continental breakfast, laundry facilities and internet access. Please note, however, that Non-Defense Force Europe individuals can utilize Army Lodging if the appropriate German customs documentation is presented, which is only available after being in country 30 days.

Click on the lodging link below for details and information about Brainard Hall Army Lodging.

Army Lodging Brainard Hall – Germany









