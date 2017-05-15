Featured Lodging of the Week: Goldrush Inn, Eielson Air Force Base
Offering over 55 TLF designated rooms, the Goldrush Inn provides value, convenience and very affordable rates for both the official duty and leisure traveler. Amenities include in-room coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator and cable TV. Additional conveniences include a fitness room, Wi-Fi, a business center, guest laundry facilities, complimentary coffee, housekeeping and 24-hour sundry sales. Click on the link below for more details!