Featured Lodging of the Week: IHG Army Hotel – Candlewood Suites on Fort Huachuca

As one of IHG Army Hotel’s newest Candlewood Suites, the Fort Huachuca location is a relaxing respite offering over 240 rooms. Standard amenities include suites with full kitchens including a microwave. Other amenities include housekeeping, laundry facilities, business center, 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor pool, BBQ grills and the Candlewood Cupboard sundries store. Daily breakfast, high speed Internet, weekly socials, and on-post shuttle service are also provided for guests. Hotel is convenient to the historic towns of Tombstone and Bisbee, Kartchner Caverns, the Army Intelligence Museum, Sierra Vista’s Aquatic Center (The Cove), the Mall at Sierra Vista, vineyards, and the Palominas Star Haven Observatory. Click on the link below and check this place out!

Fort Huachuca – Candlewood Suites







