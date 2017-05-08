Featured Lodging of the Week: IHG Army Hotels-Holiday Inn Express Fort Rucker

Offering 193 rooms for your leisure of official business travel, IHG Army Hotels – Holiday Inn Express on Fort Rucker is sure to provide you a comfortable, convenient and enjoyable stay. This hotel provides helpful services such as wake-up calls, concierge assistance (Mon-Fri), complimentary continental breakfast (daily) as well as an area shuttle. Other amenities include a fitness center, business center and weekly Thursday evening socials. Click on the link below for more information and details!







