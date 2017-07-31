Featured Lodging of the Week: IHG Army Hotels – Holiday Inn Express Fort Gordon, GA

Located in August, Fort Gordon’s IHG Holiday Inn Express is a great destination along the Georgia-South Carolina line offering a plethora of activities and exploration. One of the most notable events in Augusta is The Masters golf tournament which is hosted in the Spring, and draws over 200,000 visitors annually. If golfing isn’t your thing, fill up your day exploring sites such as the boyhood home of the 28th president, Woodrow Wilson, or the Augusta Museum of History.

With 150 rooms offering either standard or studio accommodations featuring either a king or queen bed, private bath, coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator and a flat screen TV, guests are sure to feel right at home. Studios offer a kitchenette. Standard amenities include a daily continental breakfast, weekly social, a business center and Wi-Fi. Additionally, guest can enjoy a refreshing swim in the outdoor pool, burn some calories in the Fitness Center, or simply relax at the outdoor gazebo.

