Featured Lodging of the Week: Navy Lodge – JB Anacostia-Bolling, D.C.

Located inside the Bellevue Housing area just inside the JB Anacostia-Bolling main gate, Navy Lodge Washington D.C. is an excellent lodging choice for visiting the nation’s capitol. Alongside the Potomac River, this lodging location is easily accessible to the Washington DC area by public transportation.

This facility offers standard rooms with fully equipped kitchens as well as family suites and business class accommodations. Amenities include Business Services, Coffee Maker, Continental Breakfast, Cribs, Hair Dryer, Internet Access, Iron/Ironing Board, Kitchen, Laundry Facilities, Microwave, Refrigerator, Utensils, Vending Machines and Wi-Fi. A full range of support facilities are located on base.

Visitors should be sure to visit the White House, Washington Monument, the Pentagon, Smithsonian National Museum, National Museum of American History, and the Lincoln Memorial. Make your reservation today!

Navy Lodge – Naval District of Washington, D.C.









