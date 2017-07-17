Featured Lodging of the Week: Navy Lodge – Mayport Naval Station, FL

Located 15 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, at the mouth of the St. Johns River in Duval County, NS Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville area. With a beautiful beach area and conveniently located, this destination is a sure winner! Visit historic St. Augustine and Jacksonville Landing Children’s Museum or reserve a Deep Sea Fishing trip!

Offering over 85 standard and business class rooms with kitchenettes, Navy Lodge Mayport NS accommodations and amenities makes this location an ideal destination! A continental breakfast is served daily, a business center is available as well as offering Wi-Fi. A full range of support facilities is on base, and a commissary is nearby.

Click on the link below to make your reservation today!

Mayport Naval Station Navy Lodge









