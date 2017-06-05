Featured Lodging of the Week: Navy Lodge – North Island Coronado

Naval Base Coronado is located in Coronado, California, one of the most unique and beautiful beach front cities in the world. Measuring only 13.5 square miles and located just minutes from downtown San Diego, this enchanted island has it all: beaches, parks, numerous recreational activities, a wonderful climate, and an ideal location.

Always in high demand, the Navy Lodge Coronado is a favorite military traveler destination! Offering a variety of rooms and suites, there are approximately 300 rooms available – with many right along the beach area. Beach side fire rings, an outdoor pool, a playground and a beautiful rooftop ocean view round out some of the activities.

Standard amenities include a daily complimentary breakfast, laundry area, Wi-Fi and so much more. A full range of support facilities are also on base, including many dining and shopping options at the Exchange. The Navy Lodge is also just a short drive away to the Coronado city center.

Navy Lodge – North Island Coronado







