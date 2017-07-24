Featured Lodging of the Week: Navy Lodge – Pensacola NAS, FL

Located at one of the most popular vacation destinations for travelers in Florida, Navy Lodge – Pensacola is an excellent lodging accommodation facility to experience the white, sugar-sand beaches of Pensacola! Florida’s northern panhandle offers vacationers a variety of entertainment venues, including great scuba-diving and deep sea fishing. Its close proximity to the Alabama shores makes it a perfect getaway to check out the coastline in two states!

Featuring over 100 comfortable rooms with either two queen beds or one queen bed as well as select family suites, all accommodations provide standard amenities to include cable TV, microwave, coffee maker and refrigerator with standard rooms providing a kitchenette and the family suite providing a convenient kitchen. Additional amenities include complimentary daily breakfast, Internet access and a sundries store on site. A full range of support facilities are available on base.

