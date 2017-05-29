Featured Lodging of the Week: Pacific Views Lodge – Camp Pendleton, CA
Offering TLF and Deluxe Room accommodations all with ocean views, Pacific Views Lodge is an excellent choice for travelers. All rooms are modern in style and provide either a queen or king bed, private bath, coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, flat screen TV and high-speed internet access. Other amenities include complimentary breakfast, business center access, laundry facilities, a fitness center and on-site food and sundries sales. Conveniently located on base and close to a full range of base support facilities, and to the beach.
For more information, C-760-763-7805/7806 or click on the link below and check this place out!
Pacific Views Lodge – Camp Pendleton, CA