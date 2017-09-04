Featured Lodging of the Week: Sagebrush Inn – Mountain Home Air Force Base, ID

Located on a high-desert plateau between two large mountain ranges, and just 50 miles southeast of Boise, the Sagebrush Inn is a perfect lodging location! Visitors can enjoy the nearby geothermal hot springs, white water rafting, hiking, skiing and so much more!

With one and two bedroom TLFs offering queen beds, microwaves, micro-fridges, coffee makers and cable television, travelers will enjoy a good night’s rest. Additional amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, housekeeping services, a business center and convenient 24-hour sundry services. A full range of support facilities are available on base as well.

Whether you are passing through, planning a weekend ski trip, or just taking in the sights be sure to contact the Sagebrush Inn for reservation details, C-208-828-5200 or click on the link below to start making your travel plans today!

Sagebrush Inn









This article is shared with you by Militaryliving.com, your premier source for temporary Military Lodging, Military Space-A Travel, Military RV Camping and Military Travel information.