Featured RV, Camping & Getaway of the Week: Albany MCLB RV Park, GA

Offering 20 RV full hook-up sites, both long and short term slots, RV’ers will appreciate the peace and quiet of this RV Park tucked away along a wooded area, on base just before Indian Lake. Guests can enjoy complimentary cable TV and Wi-Fi, as well as a comfort station, laundry facility and a convenient bill changer. A full range of support facilities are available on base. Reservations are recommended.

Located in southwest Georgia along the Flint River, Albany is known as the “Pecan Capital of the World.” For those who enjoy a peaceful stroll, enjoy the 3.1 mile Riverfront Trail that connects the Riverfront Park in downtown Albany. Check out this area’s rich antebellum age history or ties to the Civil Rights Movement by visiting The Albany Civil Rights Institute, which opened in 2008.

Albany MCLB RV Park









