Featured RV, Camping & Getaway of the Week: Camp Blanding RV Park, FL

Located on Kingsley Lake in Starke, Florida, just 45 miles southwest of Jacksonville, Camp Blanding RV Park is a hidden treasure on this unique and almost perfectly round lake in North Central Florida. Boasting a sandy bottom, the lake is touted for great boating and lake activities!

With both full hook-up and primitive sites, the Primitive Park area offers first come, first serve camp sites and a variety of partial and full (5) hook-up sites. Johnson RV Park offers 30 full hook-up sites with 50 foot slabs, burn pits, picnic tables and grills. The New RV Park offers 19 full hook-up sites with 60 foot slabs, grills, burn pits, and picnic tables. And just this spring, a new boat ramp opened up to patrons!

Visitors have access to the family park and picnic area, pavilion use, sporting equipment rental and canoes, kayaks and paddleboards. Limited support facilities are available on base, including an Exchange.

To find out more, C-904-682-3104/3517 and reserve your spot today!

Camp Blanding RV Park, FL









