Featured RV, Camping & Getaway of the Week: NSA Panama City RV Park & Cabins, FL

Offering comfortable cabins, two RV Parks and introducing the new Camplite Travel Trailer, a revolutionary ultra-lightweight camper that is constructed of only aluminum and composites and is 98% recyclable, there are a variety of camping and “glamping” options available at this fantastic getaway! Located right on the St. Andrew’s Bay with a beautiful view of the Hathaway Bridge and only minutes from the “World’s Most Beautiful Beaches”, visitors will enjoy the sandy, white beaches and many outdoor activities right on site!

The RV parks offer a total of 45 RV spaces with the Mainside RV Park providing 21 sites, 17 with full hookups and four with electric and water only. Southside RV Park offers 24 sites with full hookups available on all sites. There are eight cabins that can sleep up to six and are equipped with a full bath, microwave, coffee maker, kitchen, serving and cooking utensils, AC/heat and bed linens. Patrons must supply their own towels.

There are four Camplite Travel Trailers available for use at Mainside and Southside RV Parks, or the travel trailers can be rented and used off-site as well. Patrons can enjoy activities at the marina, biking, hiking, fishing, boating and more! A full range of support facilities are available on base.

Contact MWR today at C-850-234-4402 and plan your getaway today!

Panama City RV Park & Cabins









