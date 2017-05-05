Featured RV, Camping & Getaways of the Week: Lake Martin Recreation Area

With summer fast approaching, perhaps you are looking for a great family vacation, a get together destination, or simply a relaxing weekend spot. Check out Lake Martin Recreation Area for your next summer adventure!

Located on the beautiful Lake Martin Reservoir just one hour away from Montgomery, the Maxwell-Gunter Recreation Area is excellent for any outdoor adventure. Lake Martin is a premier location for fishing, and offers stunning scenic views. The recreation area includes spots for day picnicking with grills, rough camping, 30 RV sites with water and electrical hook-ups, sewage dump station, 11 mobile home rentals, boat rentals, boat storage, boat launch, marina, fishing pier, laundry, playground, showers, beach, nature trail, swimming area and beautiful sandy beach, and 4 fully furnished cabins.

Reservations accepted online or via telephone. Click on the link below and check it out!







