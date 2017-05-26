Featured RV, Camping & Getaways of the Week: Admiral Baker RV Park, CA

Located just minutes from downtown San Diego and approximately nine miles from San Diego Naval Base, Admiral Baker RV Park is a popular RV destination. Nestled in the middle of the Admiral Baker Golf Course in Mission Valley, the area is surrounded by green grass and tree-lined roads.

This RV park offers 47 RV sites with water, electric and sewage hook-ups, cable, and free Wi-Fi. There are plenty of on-site activities for all ages, including a playground, an outdoor swimming pool, picnic areas (reserved gazebos and picnic tables), a miniature golf course, a dog park, two volleyball courts, a basketball court, three ball fields, and two horseshoe pits. Adjacent to the park are two top-rated 18-hole golf courses and the River’s Edge Café & Bar at the Admiral Baker Clubhouse.

For more information, click on the link below or contact the office, C-619-487-0090, C-1-877-NAVY-BED.

Admiral Baker RV Park-San Diego, CA








