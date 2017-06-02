Featured RV, Camping & Getaways of the Week: Channel Islands Harbor RV Park, CA

Located at Channel Islands Harbor, across the street from the Channel Islands Coast Guard Station in Oxnard, the RV Park location offers visitors a variety of coastal activities and is just a 90-minute boat ride to The Channel Islands National Park and Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

Offering a well maintained rustic atmosphere, the RV Park has 10 self-contained RV pads with water, electricity, and picnic tables. Volleyball, basketball court, horseshoes, and a picnic pavilion are on-site. Port Hueneme Naval Construction Battalion Center is within a five-mile drive, offering a full range of support facilities, including a commissary and Exchange as well as recreational activities.

Channel Islands Harbor RV Park







