Featured RV, Camping & Getaways of the Week: Fort Tuthill Recreation Area, AZ

Located at an elevation of 7,000 feet at the base of the San Francisco Peaks, Fort Tuthill Recreation Area was created in 1928 as a National Guard summer camp. It is the closest military lodging near the Grand Canyon, 80 miles away. Tall pines, mild summer temperatures, and skiing in the winter make this an ideal vacation spot. Many opportunities for both sports enthusiasts and tourists within a 30-mile radius.

Fort Tuthill Recreation Area offers many different types of accommodations including Hotel reservations, RV/Camping spots, and Muli-Family A-Frames and Cabins. Enjoy a variety of outdoor recreational sports, sight-seeing, or choose from a variety of adventure trips offered here!

Reservations are accepted and can be made online or by telephone 24 hours daily. Reservations may be made up to one year in advance for AD and dependents; six months in advance for all others. Click on the link below for more information or contact reservations today, C-928-774-8893!







