Featured RV, Camping & Getaways of the Week: Little Rock AFB FamCamp, AR

Located on base and in central region of state in open terrain near lakes and wooded area, Little Rock AFB FamCamp offers RV and primitive tent camping with the convenience of on-base amenities and activities. The FamCamp has 24 RV Pads with E(110V/50A)/W/S hookups. All spots are on a first come, first served basis.

Campers can enjoy golfing, a base pool, outdoor recreation rentals and activities, hunting, fishing and more! Click on the link below or call the office, C-501-987-3365, DSN-312-987-3365.







