Featured Space-A Terminal – Eielson Air Force Base, AK

How would you like to fly Space-A from Alaska to Kansas or even overseas to Japan? Did you know that the Space-a Terminal, Eielson AFB, AK offers space-a flights to several military locations?

If this stirs your adventurous spirit, please follow the link below to read more about the Space-A flight information, reservations, contact numbers, parking and much more available at Eielson AFB, AK.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

Eielson Air Force Base









