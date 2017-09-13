Featured Space-A Terminal of the Week: Elmendorf Air Force Base – JBER, AK

How would you like to fly Space-A from Alaska to California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Nevada, Tennessee, Washington or even overseas to Germany or Japan? Did you know that the Space-a Terminal, Elmendorf AFB-JBER, AK offers space-a flights to several military locations?

If this stirs your adventurous spirit, please follow the link below to read more about the Space-A flight information, reservations, contact numbers, parking and much more available at Elmendorf AFB-JBER, AK.

And remember, you worked long and hard to earn your military benefits! So please be sure to “Travel on Less Per Day the Military Way!™”

Elmendorf Air Force Base – JBER









