Fort Riley Marina Campsites, KS: Featured Campsite of the Week

Fort Riley Marina Campsites are a great weekend getaway destination for outdoor fun! But be sure that primitive camping is your thing because there are no hook-ups here and only camping is allowed! Located on base, Milford Lake is the largest man-made lake in Kansas, with over 15,000 acres of water. Services provided include water craft rental, fishing and tubing excursions, pavilions with picnic tables and grills, an ADA accessible playground and restrooms. A full range of support facilities available on base.

Reservations are required, so be sure to contact the marina for availability when planning your weekend getaway. Click on the link below for more information or C-785-463-5253, C-785-307-3798.

