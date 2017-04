​If an Indiegogo campaign goes as planned, there will soon be yet another folding boat on the market. Already we’ve got the Oru folding kayak, along with the Onak and MyCanoe folding canoes. The makers of the HYPAR kayak are hoping for similar success, with a boat that sports a unique design.

While the HYPAR’s bow is like that of other kayaks, its wide flattened stern meets the surface horizontally(Credit: HYPAR)

Source: Folding kayak is made to go flat-out