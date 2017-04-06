Gatorland Announces Free Admission in May in Honor of Military Appreciation Month

ORLANDO, Florida (March 24, 2017) – Gatorland®, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” is offering free admission from May 1 to 31, 2017, to active and retired military personnel with ID presented at the admission gate, plus 20 percent off for up to four family members. Discounted Gatorland and Screamin’ Gator Zip Line tickets are available for purchase at your local Info Tickets & Tours (ITT) office on base.

Gatorland is a 100-acre theme park combining Old Florida charm with exciting experiences, exhibits and entertainment. The park originally opened as a roadside attraction in 1949. Today, it provides affordably-priced family fun featuring thousands of alligators and crocodiles, breeding marsh with observation tower, free flight aviary, nature walk, petting zoo, educational wildlife programs, award-winning gift shop, Florida’s best train ride, Gator Gully Splash Park, on site restaurant and one of a kind shows including Gator Wrestlin’, Gator Jumparoo and Up-close Encounters.

Another not-to-be-missed feature is the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line with over 1,200 feet of high flying thrills, five intense zip lines and a massive 150-foot suspension bridge. For more Gatorland information, visit us online at www.gatorland.com or call 800-393-JAWS. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/gatorland, on Twitter @gatorland.com and on Instagram: gatorland_orlando https://www.instagram.com/gatorland_orlando/

