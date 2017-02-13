Get Lost In This 1 Gigapixel Photo Inside the USAF Museum
Last summer the United States Air Force Museum officially opened the doors on their fourth hangar featuring some very exotic aircraft like the XB-70 Valkre Supersonic bomber. All the museum exhibits are open to the public free of charge, but if you can’t make the trip to Dayton, Ohio, this massive composite image is the next best thing.
