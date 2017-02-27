“Glamping” at Uchee Creek – the Annual Mother and Daughter Camping Adventure!

It’s kind of camping and kind of glamorous.

Join us for the annual mother and daughter glamping trip to Uchee Creek from 1:30pm March 4to 11am March 5. This event, for moms and their daughters 5-years and older, includes a scavenger hunt, crafts, dinner and breakfast, and much more!

The cost is $30 per person. Bring your own tent and camping gear or rent from Outdoor recreation at prices discounted just for this event. Space is limited. To register, call 706-545-7978.

Source: https://benning.armymwr.com/us/benning