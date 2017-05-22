Golden Visas Offer Residency, Tax Breaks for Buyers and Boons for Participating Countries
In an increasingly globalized world, borders don’t mean what they used to. That’s certainly true with the so-called Golden Visa programs that several countries offer to foreign investors.
European countries like Portugal and Spain as well as St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean are just a few of the countries offering residence-by-investment programs, in which a country extends residency in exchange for a significant real estate purchase or other business investment.
