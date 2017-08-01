Grape Stomp Festival at Stillpond Vineyard and Winery August 5th
Hey Fort Rucker! Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Maybe an MWR sponsored day trip to the Grape Stomp Festival in Arlington, Georgia is the perfect destination for you! Click here or on the link below for more information on how you can sign up! Or contact MWR Central, C-334-255-2997 for more details.
